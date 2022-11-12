Fort Oglethorpe resident DeVeria Stokes admits that her thus-far 72 years on earth have not been typical or boring.
Stokes came to live in Fort Oglethorpe about 12 years ago, and she says she loves it, but it was a long journey getting here.
Born in Wilson, N.C., Stokes’ mother headed north to secure a place for herself and her baby to live, leaving Stokes behind with her great grandmother. But Stokes’ mother ended up with tuberculosis and spent a year in a sanitarium recovering.
At two years old, Stokes was finally reunited with her mother in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The family eventually moved to Brooklyn.
Stokes excelled in school. But she says the highlight of her childhood was three years of summer camp upstate — eight weeks each year. “I got to experience all sorts of things I couldn’t in the city — swimming, boating, camping, recreational activities. Those camps expanded my world.”
Stokes’ world expanded again when she earned a scholarship to a private school north of the city. She spent one summer at Yale University and another summer working as a programmer for IBM in NYC. She also attended a conference for teens — “Moral Rearmament” — on Mackinac Island in Michigan.
But Stokes was also a free spirit and it was the hippie era. At 17 years old, she set out to see the world from a hitchhiker’s point of view. Her travels took her to Philadelphia (Pa.), Houston (Texas), Sacramento (Calif.), Estacado (Ore.), Ephrata (Wash.), Los Angeles (Calif.), Las Vegas (Nev.) and other places.
Stokes worked on and off for Kelly Girl Secretarial Services and in bars and other places, took her GED in Sacramento and some college courses in Ephrata and Los Angeles. In Washington, she took in a friend’s baby for three months and was briefly married. Times were often tough: “I ate so much beans and rice that I still don’t like beans.”
At 25 years old, Stokes says, she took stock of her life. “I needed some discipline. What better place for that than the U.S. Army?”
Stokes distinguished herself in the Army. She scored a perfect 160 on her GT entrance exam and became the first female honor graduate in the 31M (multi-channel communications operator) course, placing first in her class. She went from E-1 to E-4 within five months, all based on her performance — a 100% average — in communications training.
Stokes spent nearly three years in the Army, mostly in Augusta. She got married for the second time. She planned to make a career of the Army, but prejudice raised its ugly head.
“A sergeant made it clear to me that he did not like females in the army, especially black ones and especially smart black ones,” says Stokes. One day she was a little late getting back to base and the sergeant tried to have her court-martialed. A superior to the sergeant had Stokes moved to avoid the problem.
But the incident left a bad taste with Stokes. “If one person can screw up your whole career when you’re working your tail off, that’s not where I wanted to be.”
Stokes left the army and spent nine years living in Augusta as a housewife and mother. Then she lost her husband and decided to move back to New York where she became an apartment manager in the building where she lived. She created a recreational and relaxation area in the basement for residents, decorated everyone’s doors for Christmas one night and helped residents celebrate special events, like new babies, in their lives.
Stokes also worked during this time as an administrative assistant for Prudential Bache and she started her own tax preparation service, calling it Athena Consulting.
But being the restless spirit she was, one day she packed up and moved to Florida where she set up her business preparing taxes again.
“Truckers would come in,” says Stokes. “They could barely sign their names but they were making $80,000 a year. It looked like an opportunity.”
At 49 years old, Stokes signed up for truck driving school and became a long-haul driver of 40-foot rigs. In the 11 years she was a trucker, she worked her way through the 48 contiguous states, listening to books-on-tape she borrowed at truck stops to stave off the boredom.
Stokes’ trips sometimes took her to the Chattanooga area. One day when she was on a break and sight-seeing in her car, she pulled off the road to examine a map. “Four people stopped to see if I was okay,” she says. “And three of them were white. I had always heard that the south was very racist.”
The kindness of strangers resulted in a plan for the future. Stokes decided to retire to the Chattanooga area. It didn’t happen without facing the challenge of prejudice, but she says it was definitely the right decision.
Stokes rented a room in Chattanooga so she could use time off to explore her future home area. She was surprised and delighted to discover there was a local symphony and orchestra. She discovered northwest Georgia and chose it as the place she would settle.
As Stokes approached 60 years old, when she would become eligible for widow’s benefits, she started looking to buy a house in the Catoosa-Walker County area. She learned that while there were good people, racism had not disappeared. She says two homeowners would not consider selling to her because she was black. Finally, a white friend offered to act as an intermediary and Stokes found the perfect home in Fort Oglethorpe.
The next step was to become part of the community, something important to the very social and hyper-friendly Stokes. She introduced herself to her neighbors and became an active member of Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe. She played board games, cooked meals for meetings and went on day trips with the group. She worked in their greenhouse and helped with plant sales to raise money.
When the senior group’s leader, Peggy Stanfield, shared that she could no longer continue her volunteer position with the city archiving articles about Fort Oglethorpe, she chose Stokes as her successor. Stokes became the official historian of the city, the person who preserves print media coverage from local publications.
Stokes has a small office at City Hall where she used to go almost every day and after a while about once a week to clip articles and photographs and place them in page protectors in binders. “Covid changed things,” she says. “I started doing the work from home and I just continued that.”
One day, people who had been hired to paint the bandstand on the polo field on Barnhardt Circle came to Stokes looking for old pictures or descriptions so they could get the colors as close to original as possible.
Stokes also found a way to make a little money in her retirement. Twice a year, she is a vendor at a children’s clothing and accessories sale called “Just Between Friends” and sells clothes she spent six months collecting, washing, drying and ironing and placing on blue or pink hangers. “I spend about 80 hours per sale in preparation. I really love doing it,” she says.
Such a full life entitles Stokes to offer some bits of advice. Here she is:
“The military is a great way for a young man or woman to learn discipline and gain some skills for life. College is good if you need it to achieve your goals, if, for instance, you want to be a doctor or lawyer.”
“Limit your time on social media. Develop friendships and relationships in person. You can’t get a hug from social media.”