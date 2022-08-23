Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

 Clinton Blackburn

ATLANTA - LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is reelected in November, a group of Democratic LGBTQ state lawmakers said Monday, Aug. 22.

Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In