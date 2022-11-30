Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has notified elections offices across the state that there will be a risk limiting audit after the runoff between U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, says Walker County Board of Elections chairman Jim Buckner.
After the Nov. 8 general election, Raffensperger called for a risk limiting audit to test the accuracy of the election. He chose the race he had just won to be audited.
During a risk limiting audit, all 159 counties in the state must do a hand count of a select number of ballots for a particular race to see how they match up to the machine counted ballots. It takes a team of people, says Buckner. “We use poll workers and anyone we can who has worked in elections and has some experience.”
Buckner says it’s also time-consuming and expensive. But, he says, it’s worth it. “I think it’s a positive. I think it adds another comfort level for people who are worried about election integrity.”
“Our last audit came out perfect,” says Buckner. “We are very careful about how our elections are conducted and I think most other counties in Georgia are, too. I’d like to see people’s confidence in the Dominion voting machines and the election system in Georgia restored.”
Statewide, the last audit wasn’t quite as perfect as Walker County’s results, but it was close. The audit recounted 231,069 votes. The difference between the hand count and the machine count for Republican candidate Raffensperger was 21 votes. For Democratic candidate Bee Nguyen the difference was 18 votes and for Libertarian candidate Ted Metz, there was no difference.
The risk limiting audit for the Senate runoff race, says Buckner, will be held Dec. 14.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.