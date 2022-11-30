Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has notified elections offices across the state that there will be a risk limiting audit after the runoff between U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, says Walker County Board of Elections chairman Jim Buckner.

After the Nov. 8 general election, Raffensperger called for a risk limiting audit to test the accuracy of the election. He chose the race he had just won to be audited.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

