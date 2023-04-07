U.S. Census

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Dawson and Lumpkin counties are among the 10 fastest growing counties in the nation, according to newly released numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The populations of the two counties, which border each other north of metro Atlanta, grew by 5.8% between July 2021 and July of last year. That put them tied for fourth in the nation behind only Whitman County, Wash., the fastest-growing county; Kaufman County, Texas; and Sumter County, Fla.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

