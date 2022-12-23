Dale Wilson

LaFayette resident Dale Wilson was 12 years old in 1972 when, he says, he realized it was time to go to work and start helping his dad with the gas and service station he owned. His older brother, Steve (Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson), worked at the service station, too.

The boys pumped gas, checked oil and tire pressure and washed windshields for customers for about a dollar a day. As adults, both chose other career paths, but Dale Wilson returned to the service station in 1989 to help his dad, George, who retired in 1996 and passed away in 2011.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In