A 59-year-old Dade County man has been charged with three counts of sexually exploiting children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday, Dec. 12, arrested Donald Rudolph Moore after investigating his online activity.
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit launched the investigation after receiving cyber-tip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material, which led to search warrants at Moore’s two properties and his subsequent arrest, the GBI said Tuesday, Dec. 13, in a release
The GBI CEACC unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrants by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department.
“This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material,” the release said. “The ICAC program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.”
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.