At every Catoosa County Board of Commissioners meeting, a time is set aside for local residents to speak their minds. Each speaker is allowed five minutes.

It’s rare that one of the speakers is an elected official, but at the Aug. 2 meeting, District Attorney Chris Arnt took the floor not so much to speak to the commissioners but to the public about why the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit he oversees needs more money in its budget.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In