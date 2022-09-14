ATLANTA - Both COVID and monkeypox rates are starting to decline in Georgia, the state’s chief science officer said Tuesday, Sept. 13, during an update to the state Board of Public Health.

“Last week, we saw a 38% decline in [COVID] cases in Georgia,” said Dr. Cherie Drenzek, epidemiologist and chief science officer for the state Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In