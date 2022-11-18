ATLANTA - It looks like there will be early voting on a Saturday after all ahead of next month’s U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled Friday, Nov. 18, that holding early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving Day is legal and may proceed.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In