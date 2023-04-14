Walker County fire truck and four firefighters

Walker County commissioners on Thursday, April 13, approved a 40 percent hike in the public safety fee, which is used for fire protection/response and other first responder services.

Everyone who owns property in the unincorporated area of Walker County and in the City of Chickamauga pays a public safety fee to the county.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

