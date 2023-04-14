Walker County commissioners on Thursday, April 13, approved a 40 percent hike in the public safety fee, which is used for fire protection/response and other first responder services.
Everyone who owns property in the unincorporated area of Walker County and in the City of Chickamauga pays a public safety fee to the county.
That fee, which funds Walker County Fire Rescue, is currently 10 cents per square foot of the structures on a piece of property, with a minimum of $90 and a maximum of $400 for residential structures, a minimum of $400 and a maximum of $3,000 for commercial buildings, and a minimum of $1,500 and a maximum of $15,000 for industrial buildings.
At its April 13 meeting, the Board of Commissioners, after a presentation by Fire Chief Blake Hodge, voted unanimously to raise the fee to 14 cents per square foot with new minimums/maximums: residential, $125/$600; commercial, $500/$2,500 (one amount that’s going down); industrial $1,750/$20,000.
Fire departments in the state, explained Hodge, are graded by the Insurance Service Office, or ISO. ISO ratings run from one to 10, with a few other ratings for special situations. ISO 1 is the best rating and 10 is the worst. Many insurance companies base their fees largely on the ISO rating the fire department serving an insurance customer has. The better the ISO rating of a fire department, the lower insurance rates are for residents and businesses.
Walker County Fire Rescue has an ISO rating of 3-3Y. When an insurance company looks at that rating it knows that most residents live within five miles of a fire station and within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant (the 3 rating). The 3Y indicates that some residents live farther than 1,000 feet from a hydrant.
Walker County has 18 fire stations, said Hodge, serving 68,900 citizens who live in an area consisting of 446 square miles, 22,810 residential buildings, 482 commercial buildings and 21 industrial buildings. There are 674 miles of road to travel getting to fires and emergencies.
Personnel
As of April 13, WCFR had 60 full-time and 10 part-time paid employees, as well as 15 volunteer firefighters.
To be compliant with the Georgia Firefighter Standards of Training Council and for the sake of its ISO rating, Walker County Fire Rescue currently needs four more fire fighters.
Hodge said that if WCFR can’t fill the four open positions soon, it will have to close a fire station, which would quadruple the insurance of rates of people living in the area of the closed station, not to mention leaving them without fire protection.
WCFR has 19 personnel who volunteer with the Cave and Cliff Rescue Team and eight personnel who work with the Georgia Search and Rescue Team attached to Task Force Six.
All career firefighters become certified EMTs within 30 months of employment.
What firefighters do
Hodge said many people think all firefighters do is go on calls and sit around in between. Far from it, he explained at the board meeting.
In 2022, said Hodge, WCFR responded to 6,000 calls for service. That included:
- 242 fire-related calls (structures, woodland, rubbish, vehicles, etc.)
- 3,276 EMS/medical-related calls
- 693 lift assists to help people who have fallen and need help getting up, saving multiple ambulance trips
- 876 illegal burns
- 241 electrical calls
- 247 alarm activations
- 162 public service requests
- 201 roadways blocked (trees down), saving public works and sometimes the state from having to respond
- The fire marshal’s office consists of the fire marshal and two investigators and inspectors who do around 660 annual inspections and investigations (with 605 requiring follow-ups).
- The fire marshal, Scott Forrest, is the handler for K-9 Dozer; they make up the only certified accelerant detection team north of Atlanta.
More WCFR firefighter duties
- 900 pre-incident plans a year
- Maintenance on 1,440 fire hydrants each year
- Annual water main testing for nine water authorities a year
- Annual testing on 52,000 feet (9.9 miles) of fire hoses each year
- Hundreds of hours of training each year
- Assistance with public events and public education
- Daily cleaning of fire stations and apparatus
- Upgrades of fire stations, including some construction and painting
Equipment
WCFR owns the following equipment:
- 23 pumpers
- 2 ladder trucks
- 10 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs)
- 8 rescue trucks
- 12 command units
- 3 ATVs
- 2 rescue boats
- 1 regional foam trailer
- 1 heavy technical rescue unit
ISO scores
Of 43,094 fire stations in the U.S., Hodge told commissioners, only about 3,500 earn an ISO of 3. About 860 earn a 1 or 2. So Walker County is doing good in many respects, but Hodge said there is room for improvement.
WCFR’s last ISO inspection was in 2019. Points available ran: fire department, 50; water authorities, 40; 911 center, 10; community risk reduction, 5.5 (bonus points).
The Walker County 911 center earned a perfect 10 out of 10 points.
The water authorities earned 32.59 out of 40.
The fire marshal’s office (for risk reduction) earned 5.06 out of 5.5.
The fire department earned 27.76 out of 50.
Hodge said the fire department earned perfect scores in a number of categories: engine companies, reserve pumpers, pump capacity, reserve ladders, an almost perfect score in company personnel and a solid score for training.
Where points were seriously lost had to do with too few fire trucks and too few firefighters, affecting response time. Response time has greatly improved over the past four years, Hodge said, “but we can’t afford to pay $1.5 million for two or three more ladder trucks. Plus, adding another truck would require adding six more personnel.”
Hodge said to earn 15 more points, WCFR would have to have 348 firefighters.
Nevertheless, Hodge said he would like to have a solid ISO3 rating instead of the shaky one WCFR has now. The next ISO inspection is in November. Hodge said the department has made many improvements since the last inspection and he’s working on more.
One improvement Hodge said has worked out well is mutual agreements with fire departments in neighboring counties. Last year, WCFR was able to help with 122 fires and incidents in neighboring counties and neighboring fire departments helped with 182 incidents in Walker County.
“We haven’t had to raise fees in six years,” Hodge said. “Inflation has affected everyone, including county government. We’ve cut costs as much as we can.”