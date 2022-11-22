ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - At least 13 Georgia counties will be holding weekend early voting this Saturday ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Counties including Chatham, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Muscogee counties are moving forward with weekend early voting after the Georgia Court of Appeals turned back a challenge mounted by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

