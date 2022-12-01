A Walker County man has been sentence to sentence 30 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison, for dealing drugs.

Jonathan Alexander, 49, was convicted in mid-November of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In