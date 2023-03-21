ATLANTA - The Republican-controlled state Senate gave final passage Tuesday, March 21, to a bill that will ban transgender youths in Georgia from receiving hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery.

Senate Bill 140 passed on a party line 31-21 vote and now moves to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk for his signature.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

