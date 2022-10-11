ATLANTA - A conservative public policy organization launched an ad campaign Monday, Oct. 10, praising Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, for backing legislation aimed at transgender athletes.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the “Save Girls Sports” measure this year as part of a larger bill that also prohibits the teaching of certain “divisive concepts” primarily about race in public schools.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

