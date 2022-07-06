Walker County mother Jenn Smeiles appeared before the school board on June 20 to present it with the results of some research she had done.
Smeiles had compiled a list of books she says are in the school system’s database of library books and, she says, presumably in the libraries. Smeiles says the books are offensive and inappropriate for children. She says they are so obscene that the passages she provided to the school board cannot be read aloud or shared on most social media platforms, television or radio stations, and would likely not be tolerated at a Walker County Board of Education meeting.
The books, says Smeiles contain explicit sexual activities including child rape and abuse, adult and child prostitution, sexual nudity, bestiality, extreme levels of profanity, explicit violence, inflammatory racial commentary, homosexuality, excessive drug and alcohol abuse, radical activist ideology and exposure to sexual ideas that children’s minds cannot properly process.”
In response to Smeiles’ appearance before the school board, Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said she may be working from an old version of the database and that it’s possible those books are no longer in the library because the new software can flag books for review if someone logs a complaint.
Smeiles says that she got her information from the most current database. The database, she says, was last updated May 27, 2022. She says many of the books in it have only been published in the last three years, so it couldn’t be “as much as 10 years old” as Raines had said.
Smeiles says she has been denied access to the school libraries. “When I went to one of the schools to see the physical holdings of the library, I was not allowed in and was told I will not be allowed in the media center all summer. This was supposedly related to the floor cleaning schedule of the schools, which I totally understand, and am very willing to work around.”
“I was told,” Smeiles continued, “that because of this and the fact that the media center specialist was not working, I could not enter all summer. These are all things that could be worked around as I will not be bringing any students, nor will I be moving or checking out any books. I also will not need to disturb the furniture, just be looking. When I brought this matter to Mr. Raines, he also had no comment about the fact that I have been prohibited from going to the media centers.”
Raines responded that he has met with several of the schools’ media specialists and the curriculum director and that they are reviewing all the information presented by Smeiles. “There is a difference in the catalog of books presented by Ms. Smeiles,” he said, “and what is physically available in the media center for check-out at each school. A number of the titles highlighted are not in circulation in our media centers currently.”
Smeiles says she hopes that’s true.
"My wish," says Smeiles, "is that those books would be removed from the libraries, but I realize that it's a community issue. I'm not trying to create my own personal library, but if the books remain, they need to be accessible only to children whose parents are aware of the content and approve of it for their children. Parents in the community need to know about these books so they can make decisions about what's best for their children."
“We will continue reviewing all of the information once our media specialists are back under contract,” said Raines. “They will provide a significant amount of expertise in what is available and the protocols in place that guide decisions. I’m updating the board on progress and any findings or next steps. I am also planning to meet with Ms. Smeiles once our investigation is complete.”