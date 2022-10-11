Scenic Land Company, parent company of the McLemore resort community on Lookout Mountain in Walker County, delivered information regarding economic impact factors related to the launch of multiple developments at McLemore, including The Cloudland Lodge, a 245-room Curio by Hilton hotel, conference center and spa.
Led by Scenic Land Company President Duane Horton, the team on Monday night, Oct. 10, updated residents on McLemore’s international recognition and accolades, investments and planned enhancements, property tax benefits, and employment opportunities at The Cloudland Lodge.
The Cloudland Lodge and connected amenities are scheduled to open in February 2024. More than 400 job opportunities are anticipated to be created at McLemore by 2025.
In addition to The Cloudland Lodge, McLemore’s management believes what began with the current 18-hole Highlands Course, clubhouse, short course, putting course, and luxury home communities has opened doors for the development of a second golf course. Named “The Outpost,” the 18-hole, cliff-edge Bill Bergin and Rees Jones designed course is planned to open concurrently with The Cloudland Lodge.
At its completion, guests of The Cloudland Lodge will experience elevated cliffside views across McLemore Cove and Pigeon Mountain, a trio of dining options, world-class spa and fitness room, two world-class 18-hole golf courses, cliff-edge terraces and numerous outdoor amenities.
Duane Horton, president of Scenic Land Company, notes that international recognition of the project and its on-going momentum have attracted investors and institutions looking for reliable investment opportunities like McLemore. “The vision of our investors and board has allowed us to make a positive impact on the local tax base. Property values within McLemore and tourism numbers in the area have risen significantly over the past four years. This is good news for the people of Dade and Walker counties and those working in tourism and hospitality in the region.
“We are extremely optimistic about employment growth and opportunities at McLemore. When we acquired the property in 2017, less than 50 individuals were employed at the location. Today, 150 employees work at McLemore,” Horton said. “Our goal is to have 300 employees when The Cloudland Lodge opens in February 2024. That number will continue to grow as the McLemore community grows.”
Current employment opportunities at McLemore and The Cloudland Lodge provide benefits to the citizens of Dade and Walker counties, the McLemore Community, and families within the surrounding five-county region.
Jobs at The Cloudland Lodge range from administrative and general, to sales and marketing, housekeeping, guest services, food and beverage, engineering, grounds maintenance, and other departments. Working with Valor Hospitality, a plan is in place to provide jobs that will offer competitive pay, healthcare, and 401(k) plans with a matching program.
Marc Bauer, managing director of McLemore Club said, “Our goal is to provide jobs that will encourage career growth opportunities at an internationally recognized location. We plan to have 75 positions as the Lodge opens, with another 75-100 added as the success of the property grows.
“I want to encourage anyone interested in employment at The Cloudland Lodge to stay up-to-date on news and information about the project by registering for quarterly progress updates that will include future job fairs,” Horton said.
The efforts of the McLemore management team have garnered numerous accolades for the destination, including being named a “Top 10 Greatest Finishing Holes in Golf” and “Top 10 Single Course Destination” by LINKS magazine. McLemore’s Highlands Course made Golf Digest’s “Top 100 Greatest Public (Access) Courses,” “Top 3 Best Courses You Can Play in Georgia,” and “The Best Finishing Hole in America Since the Year 2000.”
McLemore maximized these accolades by establishing successful “Stay & Play” and “Friends of McLemore” programs, offering even more opportunities to bring guests to the site known for a stunning view overlooking McLemore Cove and Pigeon Mountain.
“We are building a community that will offer an array of experiences for our guests as well as residents and members,” Horton said. “McLemore’s location is set within a population of over 14 million people living within a two-hour drive. It is an easy drive for our guests from Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham and Huntsville, not to mention the twenty-eight Fortune 500 companies headquartered within this two-hour radius. I am confident what is good for McLemore will be great for the region.”