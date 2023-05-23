ATLANTA - Longtime Georgia Commissioner of Natural Resources Mark Williams is leaving the post to take the reins at the Jekyll Island Authority.

Williams announced his upcoming departure from the DNR Tuesday, May 23, at the state Board of Natural Resources’ monthly meeting. At about the same time Williams was speaking, the Jekyll Island Authority board was naming him to succeed the retired Jones Hooks as executive director effective July 1, The Brunswick News reported.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

