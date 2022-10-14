“The last hole is one of the best that I have ever played. The view and challenge [are] incredible. The rest of the course is interesting with changes in elevation and wonderful conditions.” — From Golf Digest
That quote is about The Highlands Golf Course at McLemore, the growing resort, golf club and events venue on Lookout Mountain, Ga., in Rising Fawn. The already existing course was recently redesigned by the acclaimed Rees Jones and Bill Bergin.
The Highlands was named by Golf Digest as “the best finishing hole since the year 2000.”
A second golf course, to be called The Outpost, is in the works for McLemore. Golf course designer Rees Jones is also the architect on this one and has said “it could host a major.”
On Oct. 10, Duane Horton, president of Scenic Land Company, the developer of the McLemore project, presented an update on progress at a town hall meeting at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library.
Already existing at McLemore, in addition to the golf course, said Horton, is The Clubhouse, a 9,000-square-foot pro shop, locker rooms and The Creag restaurant where diners can make reservations to eat.
The resort is already hosting events, from music festivals to weddings to Fourth of July fireworks.
Under construction on the 1,500-acre piece of property is a 245-room Hilton Curio Collection Hotel with 24,000 square feet of conference space, two dance floors, two full restaurants and a café, spa, fitness facility, cliff-edge pool and more. The hotel should be finished by November 2023 and open by March 2024.
At this time, a number of specially built houses that can accommodate one to eight guests are available as part of a “Stay and Play” golf package.
An entire community is building up on the property. Horton said his company has been selling lots for homes and that 20 homes have already been built. When all is said and done, Horton said the plan is to have about 1,000 homes in the community, ranging in price from $500,000 to $3 million.
The community will also eventually include some retail stores and medical services. Horton said he sees the project reaching out to surrounding neighborhoods, too.
For all that’s been accomplished so far, there is a long way to go. The ultimate investment will be around a billion dollars. Thus far it has been $250 million.
The project is being financed by the sale of bonds through a Public Finance Authority that has provided investment funds in 45 states. Horton said there is no revenue stream coming from Walker County and the project is not costing Walker County taxpayers anything.
While Scenic Land Company is benefitting from local and state tax abatements, Horton said, a considerable amount of money in the form of taxes — a million dollars already — is already pouring into Walker County coffers, including from the purchase of building materials to construct the hotel, houses and other structures.
When the hotel is open, Horton said, the county should benefit from around $3 million a year from the hotel-motel tax.
Horton said the project is also increasing land and house value in the area, bringing in retail business, providing jobs and creating investment opportunities.
In addition to the people now working at The Clubhouse, maintaining the golf course and houses and planning and executing events, 150-200 are working on the construction of the hotel most days.
For those planning ahead, the resort is already booking corporate events, weddings and golf-centered events. A Songwriters Series is held regularly at McLemore, at around $55 per participant. A Fourth of July fireworks event was held this year, with tickets running $50-$100. There’s wine-tasting and other events.
Horton thanked the county for its cooperation and encouragement and state Sen. Jeff Mullis and state Rep. Mike Cameron for their help.
"We can’t do this without the community," said Horton. Horton foresees needing hundreds of employees.
“We pay competitive wages and have good benefits,” Horton said. “We have health-care coverage and matching 401K programs. Horton said that recently two employees had cancer and their health insurance paid for them to go to Texas for treatment. Both recovered, he said.
Horton said that one server at The Creag restaurant made $60,000 last year, counting tips.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.