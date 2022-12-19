Georgia senator-elect Colton Moore is weighing in on Republican Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become U.S. House speaker, calling on conservative U.S. representatives from Georgia to choose someone other than McCarthy.
The speaker of the U.S. House, Moore says, has a tremendous amount of power and that matters for everyone in the country.
The speaker position, held by Nancy Pelosi (D-CA, Dist. 12) until she recently resigned, empowers the holder to prevent legislation from being considered and people from being heard. And, says Moore, the speaker is third in line to become president should something happen to the president and vice president.
That’s why, Moore says, he is calling on U.S. House members from Georgia to oppose the selection of McCarthy as speaker.
McCarthy is a Republican from California, representing District 23. Moore says McCarthy worked against conservative, freedom-promoting Republicans during 2022 primaries to try to keep them from ever coming before voters in the general election.
“McCarthy poured money and power into fighting Joe Kent in Washington and Anthony Sabatini in Florida,” says Moore, “in favor of less conservative candidates who would be more supportive of him.”
“The next Speaker of the House,” says Moore, “needs to be prepared to take on the rogue Biden regime headfirst with a plan to secure our southern border, combat inflation, and stop the violence in our streets.”
Further, Moore says we need a leader who will reinstate a House rule that Nancy Pelosi ended — the option to “vacate the Speaker” or to vote the speaker out of his or her position. Without the option to vacate the speaker, says Moore, the speaker has almost dictatorial power.
“Pelosi got rid of this century-old rule,” says Moore, “because she knew her leadership would be challenged by those who are paying attention. Bringing back the motion will restore power to the people’s representatives and give them the power to call into question an illegitimate Speaker.”
Moore is calling on conservative U.S. Representatives from Georgia to choose someone other than McCarthy as speaker of the now Republican-dominated House.
“I am urging,” says Moore, “House Representatives Earl Carter, Drew Ferguson, Rich McCormick, Austin Scott, Andrew Clyde, Mike Collins, Barry Loudermilk, Rick Allen, and Marjorie Taylor Greene to vote against Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.”