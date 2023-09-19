Atlanta Campaign Inc. conference

Members of Atlanta Campaign Inc. gathered in Ringgold in January to start planning for a Civil War reenactment that will take place Sept. 23-24 at 222 Walker County Industrial Drive.

 Atlanta Campaign, Inc.

It’s been 160 years since 125,000 men faced off at the Battle of Chickamauga during the American Civil War.

The battle was the second bloodiest of the war, just after Gettysburg. The site of it became the first National Military Park. This year, two events mark the anniversary. One, conducted by Chickamauga Battlefield Park, is going on through Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

