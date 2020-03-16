The LaFayette Police and Fire Departments will continue normal operations, as well the Public Works department with a priority on Sanitation.
The Water, Sewer, Electric and Natural Gas Departments will continue normal operations to ensure reliable utility service throughout this event.
LaFayette City Hall will be closed to walk-ins for the time being, but the drive-through will remain open for payments. Please use the city’s online bill pay, or automated phone payment system to minimize social contact.
- Online bill pay: https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/lafayettega
- Telephone payments: 1-833-273-7456
In keeping with advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Public Health, the city asks citizens to be thoughtful of social distancing. This has proven to be one of the most effective methods to control the spread of this illness throughout the world thus far.
To support the efforts of social distancing, the city has decided to close the Recreation Centers, close the LaFayette Golf Course, suspend the recreation spring sports season, and cancel the 2020 egg hunt.
The city will monitor the progress of the Covid-19 event and make decisions in the coming weeks with regards to city services.
“Thank you for your patience, and please follow the advice of the CDC and public health departments, wash your hands, maintain social distance, and try to help relieve the strain on our healthcare services,” the city said in a news release. “If you are experiencing symptoms or a fever, call your medical provider or the emergency room before you go to office or hospital to lessen the exposure to you and your loved ones, and then they will tell you what to do next.”
For the most up-to-date information check the CDC site often: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.