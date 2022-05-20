Some Catoosa County residents have been showing up at commission meetings to object to the county’s rules about owning chickens.
As things stand now, according to Catoosa County Director of Planning and Inspections James Davis, chickens are allowed in areas of the county zoned agricultural and in some cases in areas zoned residential agricultural.
Catoosa resident Brittany Mulé falls outside those lines by a hair, so her chicken is illegal.
Mulé spoke before the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners on May 17 to explain her situation. She had been told by codes enforcement that she had seven days to get rid of her chicken.
Other residents spoke about zoning laws regarding chickens at the commission meeting, but Mulé’s argument was different from the rest.
“My chicken is a registered emotional support animal,” says Mulé. At one time, Mulé had six chickens. That number dwindled down to two and recently one of those died.
Mulé, who owns a house at the outer edge of a subdivision, says she chose the location because she wanted to live in a more rural setting. She owns over an acre of land and is bordered on one side by a farm with cows that come up to her fence. “Across the street from me,” she says, “are two farms. It never occurred to me that I wouldn’t be allowed to have chickens.”
Mulé bought the chickens for her children when the family was going through a rough time. “My kids chose chickens as the pets they wanted. They raised them inside and the chickens even snuggled up in bed with them. Neighborhood children loved visiting and playing with the chickens, too.”
Mulé says she also gets a lot of comfort from chickens. “After a long, stressful day, I would go into the back yard and let the chickens out of their coop and relax with them and my dog.” She eventually spent $1,000 to build a bigger coop so the chickens would have more room.
Other residents who spoke about the chicken issue at the commission meeting cited the right of people to provide eggs and meat for their families and said with predictions of severe recession in the news that might become even more important for people.
Interim chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Chuck Harris, said the board is looking into the possibility of putting the issue to a referendum vote. “Maybe it’s best to let the people decide,” he says. “The county lawyers are studying the issue.”
In a Facebook discussion, Ringgold resident and chair of the Catoosa County Republican Party, Joanna Hildreth questioned the need for a referendum. “I think this is something the commissioners should be able to figure out without going to the expense and complications of a referendum,” she says.
“Look at other areas,” says Hildreth. “A lot of them allow chickens, even in cities.” The city of Ringgold allows chickens in residential areas; the city of Fort Oglethorpe does not.
Hildreth says her family moved to Catoosa County when she was a child specifically because her father wanted chickens. “Apparently, something changed over the years,” she says.
Until 1991, says Davis, Catoosa County had no zoning laws. When zoning laws were passed, many properties were “grandfathered in” and allowed to continue as before, even though they now fell under new rules.
“We’ve had people upset about chicken issues before,” says Davis. “If they can show that property was used for a certain purpose before the zoning laws, they can sometimes be grandfathered in.”
It’s under the nuisance section of the zoning ordinance that non-domesticated animals are not allowed, Davis says. “We don’t drive around looking for chickens in people’s yards, but if a neighbor complains, we have to look into that.”
Mulé says that’s what happened to her. She says she doesn’t know who complained but she did get two anonymous letters in the mail in which someone wrote that “they had moved from a trailer in Chatsworth to get away from that.”
Davis says he is bound by law to enforce the codes. He welcomes people to call him to discuss issues.
Commissioner Harris says he feels the rules should be the same for everyone and that a referendum vote might be the best way to settle the issue once and for all.
Mulé says that if she had known the law from the start she would never have gotten chickens but that they became part of the family.