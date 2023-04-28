Chickamauga Elementary robotics students

NASA, Google, Tesla, Oracle, major universities -- these are the businesses and groups that will be watching students from Chickamauga and from around the globe at an annual robotics competition called VEX Worlds.

Three robotics teams from Chickamauga Elementary School and three from Gordon Lee Middle School are headed to the VEX Worlds competition in Dallas, Texas.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

