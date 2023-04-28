Chickamauga Elementary students have been winning top places in robotics competitions, including numerous spots in the "Score Showdown" competition;. They're on their way to the VEX Worlds competition in Dallas, Texas, this year.
Chickamauga Elementary School
Gordon Lee Middle School
Gordon Lee Middle School students now have a robotics program at their school and have won a place at VEX Worlds robotics competition this year.
NASA, Google, Tesla, Oracle, major universities -- these are the businesses and groups that will be watching students from Chickamauga and from around the globe at an annual robotics competition called VEX Worlds.
Three robotics teams from Chickamauga Elementary School and three from Gordon Lee Middle School are headed to the VEX Worlds competition in Dallas, Texas.
The teams have spent the entire year learning, building and practicing for an event that will feature 800 qualifying teams for elementary and middle school. Combined for elementary and middle school there are nearly 10,000 teams from more than 40 countries that compete to earn a spot for this event.
“The skills the kids have to learn,” says Ben Cherry, teacher and robotics coach at Chickamauga Elementary, “include design, engineering, coding, math, building, communications and teamwork.”
What the students have to do is build a robot that will compete on a 6-foot by 8-foot board where two robots are vying for whatever the object is that year (pucks this year) and transfer the objects in different ways, including throwing, shooting, and pushing them. There are many tasks to accomplish and many ways to score points. There are lines on the board not to be crossed. Points are based on the scoring area the pucks land in and if the robots extend an arm up to four feet to touch a board over a wall.
Cherry says there are many teams that compete at VEX Worlds who have corporate sponsors but the Chickamauga teams do not. “That’s something we’re working on,” he says. “Right now, the money we raise to do this is all local.”
The money it takes? If the elementary teams go as far as Worlds, Cherry says it can run $20,000-$25,000. “In Dallas this year, we’ve rented 17 hotel rooms for four nights.” That’s for students and the adults -- coach and parents -- who go along.
Some people fly and some drive, says Cherry. Cherry drives and takes the robots with him to safeguard them.
What the students gain from the level of work they’re doing is almost invaluable, says Cherry. Besides the skills and knowledge, there’s the self-confidence, the discipline, the teamwork, even getting to know kids from around the world.
“Last year,” Cherry says, “the team from Columbia came to our team to practice. They spoke Spanish, we spoke English, but everyone spoke robotics.”
Working as a team, says Cherry, involves figuring out each person’s strengths and capitalizing on them. Judges at competitions often have questions. Cherry says the student with the best communications skills will answer the questions. Some kids, he says, are better at coding or math or design. “They learn from each other and they hone their strengths.”
Jeff Sikes, principal of CES, couldn’t be prouder. “This is one of the best things I’ve been involved in. It builds resolve and thinking and problem-solving in kids and brings their skills and potential before top universities and tech companies in the world.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.