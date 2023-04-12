Democrat
ATLANTA - The Democratic National Committee (DND) announced Chicago as host city for the party’s convention next year, ending a competition that also featured Atlanta, Houston, and New York City.

In a news release, the committee cited the Midwest as a critical Democratic stronghold, forming the “blue wall” that keyed President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and Democrats’ successes in last year’s midterm elections. While Democrats lost control of the U.S. House in 2022, they held on to their slight majority in the U.S. Senate.

