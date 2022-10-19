As many people in Catoosa and Walker counties are aware, CHI Memorial Hospital has plans to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold, plans that were approved, as required by Georgia law, when the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) issued CHI Memorial a certificate of need (CON).

But a glitch was thrown into CHI Memorial’s plans when Parkridge Health System, located in neighboring Chattanooga, claimed the right to appeal the certificate of need based on a DCH rule saying a hospital within 35 miles can do just that -- appeal the CON.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In