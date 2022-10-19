As many people in Catoosa and Walker counties are aware, CHI Memorial Hospital has plans to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold, plans that were approved, as required by Georgia law, when the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) issued CHI Memorial a certificate of need (CON).
But a glitch was thrown into CHI Memorial’s plans when Parkridge Health System, located in neighboring Chattanooga, claimed the right to appeal the certificate of need based on a DCH rule saying a hospital within 35 miles can do just that -- appeal the CON.
The ensuing uproar from local leaders and the community has been loud and persistent. Parkridge has been unmoved by all the people in North Georgia who want the new CHI Memorial hospital.
A new development may prove helpful to those working for a Battlefield Parkway hospital.
The DHC revisited its 35-mile rule and has determined that the original meaning applied only to Georgia hospitals, which would disqualify Parkridge from appealing.
A virtual hearing will take place on Oct. 24. Attorneys from CHI Memorial and Parkridge Health System will appear before DHC and an independent judge to argue their cases.
“We hope to hear something from the judge by Thanksgiving,” says Catoosa County Commission vice-chair Chuck Harris, who has been strongly involved in fighting for the new hospital.
Harris says one thing he wants people to be clear on is that DHC did not create a new rule -- it simply clarified the existing 35-mile rule.
Harris says that even if the judge rules in favor of CHI Memorial, Parkridge could appeal the judge’s ruling.
Another possibility is that Parkridge will withdraw its original appeal and cease the battle. Local leaders and community members have submitted 129 letters, held numerous public meetings and appeared on television and social media in an effort to bring the new hospital to Battlefield Parkway.
“Sen. Mullis and Gov. Kemp have been working to help us, too,” says Harris.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.