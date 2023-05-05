The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners recognized at its May 2 meeting the work the Chattanooga Area Food Bank does to help feed more than 7,000 county residents. From left: District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens, Food Bank liaison John Whitmire, District 3 Commissioner Vanita Hullander, Food Bank CEO and president Melissa Blevins, District 2 Commissioner Chuck Harris, Commission Chairman Larry Black.
Catoosa County contributed $15,000 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank this year. The food bank has been serving Catoosa for three years and has distributed annually 750,000 pounds of food, making up 600,000 meals and costing $1.1 million.
Food Bank CEO and president Melissa Blevins was recognized at the May 2 Catoosa Board of Commissioners meeting for the aid it provides to more than 7,000 food-insecure people (including more than 1,000 children) within the county.
“Food insecurity,” Blevins told commissioners, “means you don’t know where your next meal is coming from.”
Blevins said there are many reasons people end up food insecure. She gave as an example an elderly lady named Mary. Mary is a widow, living on Social Security and $14 a month in food stamps. She needs regular help.
Other examples included families who can’t find affordable childcare, people who have lost jobs, people who have become overwhelmed by the 49% increase in housing costs, people who have suffered medical emergencies, and others.
The goal of the food bank, said Blevins, is to help people not only with food but with finding secure employment and with other things to establish themselves as a thriving part of their communities.
The food bank has 85 community partners in Northwest Georgia. The Catoosa County partners that Blevins mentioned at the commission meeting are Helping Hands Ending Hunger Inc., The Ringgold Telephone Company’s Evitt Foundation, Christ’s Chapel Share and Care, Rock Bridge Community Church, Ringgold United Methodist, Battlefield Community SDA Church, the YMCA, and Catoosa County government.
Blevins was accompanied to the commission meeting by colleague John Whitmire whom, she said, helps build partnerships and relationships for the food bank.