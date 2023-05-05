Catoosa commissioners with Chattanooga Area Food Bank CEO Melissa Blevins

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners recognized at its May 2 meeting the work the Chattanooga Area Food Bank does to help feed more than 7,000 county residents. From left: District 4 Commissioner Charlie Stephens, Food Bank liaison John Whitmire, District 3 Commissioner Vanita Hullander, Food Bank CEO and president Melissa Blevins, District 2 Commissioner Chuck Harris, Commission Chairman Larry Black.

 Catoosa County government

Catoosa County contributed $15,000 to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank this year. The food bank has been serving Catoosa for three years and has distributed annually 750,000 pounds of food, making up 600,000 meals and costing $1.1 million.

Food Bank CEO and president Melissa Blevins was recognized at the May 2 Catoosa Board of Commissioners meeting for the aid it provides to more than 7,000 food-insecure people (including more than 1,000 children) within the county.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In