Just 7% of the people in Northwest Georgia were born in a foreign country, and 90% have been living in the same home for at least a year.
These are some of the characteristics the U.S. Census Bureau put together as part of its profile of each congressional district in the country. It’s a special data product released for the 118th Congress, whose members are the first elected based on the new lines drawn from the 2020 census.
Georgia’s 14th Congressional District now covers all of Gordon, Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
With a population of 777,456, the district is home to 54,982 people who came from a foreign country. A vast majority — 438,216 — are Georgia natives and even more — 554,478 — are White.
A look at the ancestry represented clearly favors the British Isles, with 233,334 claiming English, Irish, Scottish or Welsh bloodlines. Among the more than 20 others listed are German, 51,007; Italian, 13,971; SubSaharan African, 9,187; West Indian, 7,580; and French, 7,399. There were 462 of Ukrainian descent.
The census report shows 275,721 occupied housing units across the 14th District and close to 40% of them have had the same residents since at least 2009. Seventy-four percent are owner-occupied and 37% of those don’t have a mortgage.
The median rent — half the units are more, half are less — is $893 a month.
♦ There were 12,257 children with no healthcare coverage at all, public or private, and 85,347 adults.
♦ Northwest Georgia is home to 3,099 people serving in the Armed Forces and 34,982 veterans — fewer than the number of foreign-born residents.
♦ Of the 353,232 workers age 16 and older, 3,776 walked to work and 374 used public transportation.
♦ In the segment of the population age 25 and up, 14% don’t have a high school diploma or GED; 23.2% have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
♦ Nearly 6% — 43,666 people — were age 75 and older; an almost equal percent, 45,028 people, were 5 or younger. The median age was 37.9 years old.
The data on each congressional district come from the 2021 American Community Survey 1-year estimates. The Census Bureau is set to release special products for the 2022 state legislative districts on March 16. That data will be created from the 2017-2021 ACS 5-year data.