2022 Congressional map adopted

The 14th Congressional District moved out of Pickens and Haralson counties and into portions of western Cobb County starting in 2022.

Just 7% of the people in Northwest Georgia were born in a foreign country, and 90% have been living in the same home for at least a year.

These are some of the characteristics the U.S. Census Bureau put together as part of its profile of each congressional district in the country. It’s a special data product released for the 118th Congress, whose members are the first elected based on the new lines drawn from the 2020 census.

