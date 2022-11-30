A Cave Spring police officer was arrested alongside three others on drug distribution conspiracy charges.

Marvin James Armstrong, 35, of Summerville, was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, and charged with felony conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance as well as use of a communication device to commit a felony. John Hawkins, an attorney representing the city of Cave Spring, confirmed that Armstrong was employed with the police department as of Tuesday, Nov. 29.

