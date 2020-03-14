Many area daycare facilities plan to remain open while schools are closed in precaution during the coronavirus outbreak. Parents can contact for prices and hours:

  • Academy for Little People will remain open and will only offer childcare for school aged children that normally attend. (706) 375-7529
  • Chattanooga Valley Baptist Daycare will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school-aged children who normally do not attend. Meals will be provided. (706) 820-9736, daycare@cvbchurch.com
  • First Steps will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 866-2929
  • Flintstone ChildCare Inc. will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 820-2638
  • Little Kingdom Academy will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 841-1300
  • Treasure Academy will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 935-6837
  • Wee Care (706) 638-3727 (meeting at 4:00 today)
  • Wee Teach (706) 375-4105 Will remain open at this time & will offer childcare for school aged children that normally don’t attend.

Information provided by Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director.

Tags

Recommended for you