Many area daycare facilities plan to remain open while schools are closed in precaution during the coronavirus outbreak. Parents can contact for prices and hours:
- Academy for Little People will remain open and will only offer childcare for school aged children that normally attend. (706) 375-7529
- Chattanooga Valley Baptist Daycare will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school-aged children who normally do not attend. Meals will be provided. (706) 820-9736, daycare@cvbchurch.com
- First Steps will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 866-2929
- Flintstone ChildCare Inc. will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 820-2638
- Little Kingdom Academy will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 841-1300
- Treasure Academy will remain open at this time and will offer childcare for school aged children who normally do not attend. (706) 935-6837
- Wee Care (706) 638-3727 (meeting at 4:00 today)
- Wee Teach (706) 375-4105 Will remain open at this time & will offer childcare for school aged children that normally don’t attend.