Hand reaching from water for help

Local nonprofits need help to keep to keep operating.

 Contributed

The next month is the time most nonprofits throw themselves into fundraising with all their hearts. It’s the time of year people are most likely to give.

It’s an extra challenge for small, local nonprofits that don’t have the budgets to compete with the large charities that are sending out pleas for donations.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In