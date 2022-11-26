The next month is the time most nonprofits throw themselves into fundraising with all their hearts. It’s the time of year people are most likely to give.
It’s an extra challenge for small, local nonprofits that don’t have the budgets to compete with the large charities that are sending out pleas for donations.
“It’s very disheartening,” says Valerie Hayes, president of North Georgia Animal Alliance, a small rescue that helps around 1,000 animals a year, “to be working your tail off with an all-volunteer force, then see someone who knows you do animal rescue send off a check to one of the big-name groups that gets all kinds of corporate funding we can’t get.”
Hayes says she thinks part of the problem is that many people don’t know what the smaller groups are doing. “We’re out in every kind of weather feeding community cats after we’ve been out in the same weather catching them, having them spayed or neutered and vaccinated, taking care of any medical needs they have.”
Hayes says the group also pulls dogs and cats from the county shelters and finds homes for them, and it helps many who have fallen on hard times with things they need to keep their animals. “Our volunteers give up so much and pour a lot of their own money into this work, too.”
The same applies to many other local nonprofits and volunteer-based groups: Lionhearts Fitness (for youth), Lift Youth Center, Christ’s Chapel Share & Care, Perry’s Promise, Catoosa Citizens for Literacy, Stocking Full of Love, Habitat for Humanity, various civic groups and many, many more.
Some of the nonprofits are members of local Chambers. Others can be found via search engines or asking around (e.g., ask about animal rescue at pet stores, about literacy efforts at libraries).