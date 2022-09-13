The Covid-19 pandemic changed a lot of things about society: work, shopping, priorities, relationships –- and education.
Of necessity, parents became more involved in their children’s schooling.
The Georgia Department of Education provides parents (and anyone else interested) with some tools to help judge the education their children are receiving in public schools.
Here are some of those results. Many more are available at https://www.georgiainsights.com.
Unless otherwise noted, throughout this article we’ve used statistics from the 2017-18 school year, the most recent year unaffected by the pandemic.
Percent of students reading at grade level in each local system
Catoosa County Schools: 73.9%
Walker County Schools: 65.6%
Chickamauga City Schools: 83.4%
Overall literacy within each local school district (2019)
Catoosa County Public Schools
Overall literacy rate: 79.12%
White students: 80.89%
Black students: 62.44%
Hispanic students: 71.06%
Walker County Public Schools
Overall literacy rate: 70.13%
White students: 71.23%
Black students: 52.15%
Hispanic students: 75.51%
Chickamauga City Schools
Overall literacy rate: 92.73%
No other breakdowns available
Milestones tests
One measure of education in Georgia is the annual Milestones tests administered to children. Testing is conducted in four general areas: English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies. Data is also available in subcategories of some of these subjects. For instance, under social studies is geography and under mathematics is general computation, algebra and other skills (appropriate to grade level).
So, how are local students doing? Here’s some data.
The Milestones test provides four categories of achievement: beginning learner, developing learner, proficient learner and distinguished learner. Here are summary descriptions of each level.
Beginning learners do not yet demonstrate proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning and need additional academic support to ensure success in the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness.
Developing learners demonstrate partial proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning and need additional academic support to ensure success in the next grade level or course and to be on track for college and career readiness.
Proficient learners demonstrate proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning and are prepared for the next grade level or course and are on track for college and career readiness.
Distinguished learners demonstrate advanced proficiency in the knowledge and skills necessary at this grade level/course of learning and are well prepared for the next grade level or course and are well prepared for college and career readiness.
For more details about each of these levels, visit https://www.gadoe.org/Curriculum-Instruction-and-Assessment/Assessment/Pages/Georgia-Milestones-ALD.aspx
Where do local schools stand in the big picture? Here is a summary of Milestones percentages for English language arts and for mathematics for the school systems as a whole, all grades included.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS
Beginning learners
Catoosa: 21%
Walker: 28%
Chickamauga: 12%
Developing learners
Catoosa: 34%
Walker: 37%
Chickamauga: 36%
Proficient learners
Catoosa: 31%
Walker: 28%
Chickamauga: 44%
Distinguished learners
Catoosa: 8%
Walker: 6%
Chickamauga: 13%
MATHEMATICS
Beginning learners
Catoosa: 17%
Walker: 25%
Chickamauga: 9%
Developing learners
Catoosa: 35%
Walker: 41%
Chickamauga: 34%
Proficient learners
Catoosa: 36%
Walker: 28%
Chickamauga: 43%
Distinguished learners
Catoosa: 12%
Walker: 6%
Chickamauga: 13%
To learn more about academic scores for more subjects and for specific grades, as well as to find information about school climate (attendance, discipline, safety), school funding, technology in schools and more visit https://www.georgiainsights.com.