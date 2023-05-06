Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson (standing) and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk (right) pit their departments against one another each year in a friendly war to collect blood for Blood Assurance of Fort Oglethorpe.
Walker and Catoosa Sheriff's Departments
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Blood Assurance has a new location: 3811 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe, near Publix.
This year's Battle of the Badges, a blood drive between the Walker and Catoosa County Sheriff's offices and run by Blood Assurance, will be May 26.
Will blood be there if you need it? A blood transfusion occurs in the U.S. every two seconds. Cancer patients top the list of those who end up needing transfusions, but many others need them, too.
“More than 80 percent of deaths in the operating room and nearly 50 percent of deaths in the first 24 hours after injury are due to severe blood loss,” says donatingblood.org.
According to donatingblood.org, there are 53 community blood centers and 90 hospital-based blood centers in the U.S. These places collect 60% of the U.S. blood supply. The rest is collected by the American Red Cross.
One community-based blood center, Blood Assurance, has been located in Fort Oglethorpe for a long time. It recently moved from Lafayette Road and now sits in a brand new building on Battlefield Parkway.
Battle of the Badges
Blood Assurance will be the facilitator of the annual, friendly and longstanding competition between the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office: Battle of the Badges. The two law enforcement agencies collected 173 pints of blood during last year’s battle, Walker County winning with 102 pints to Catoosa’s 71.
Of course, in this battle everyone wins, especially those in need of blood. But only 3% of U.S. citizens donate blood each year.
Who gives blood?
The age group that donates the most blood each year is 25- to 64-year-olds, at 63.2%. Next is people 65 and above, at 16.1%.
The third highest age group is 16- to 18-year-olds, at 11.2%, pretty impressive for an age span of just three years.
Blood doesn’t last forever once it’s extracted from a human being. Red blood cells must be used within 42 days, platelets within seven days and plasma within a year if it’s frozen. The need to collect fresh blood is constant.
You can join the battle
When: Friday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The two local sheriffs’ departments invite the public to choose a side and donate.
Schedule an appointment to give blood for Walker County: https://tinyurl.com/7n6k9aph. The Blood Mobile for Walker will be at the sheriff’s office, 105 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
Schedule an appointment to give blood for Catoosa County: https://tinyurl.com/26ejbk3w. The Blood Mobile for Catoosa will be at the sheriff’s office, 5842 U.S. Highway 41, Ringgold.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.