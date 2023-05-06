Blood drive, Steve Wilson, Gary Sisk

Will blood be there if you need it? A blood transfusion occurs in the U.S. every two seconds. Cancer patients top the list of those who end up needing transfusions, but many others need them, too.

“More than 80 percent of deaths in the operating room and nearly 50 percent of deaths in the first 24 hours after injury are due to severe blood loss,” says donatingblood.org.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In