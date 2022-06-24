Catoosa County Transit parking will be moved over to make room for part of the From HERE to CAREER College and Career campus.
Jason Warren, director of Catoosa County Transit, appeared before the Board of Commissioners on June 21 to request funds for fencing for the new transit parking area, which is just a short distance from the former area.
Two and a half years ago, Warren told commissioners, it became necessary to fence in the parking area for the trans-aid buses the county operates to help people without transportation get to medical appointments, grocery stores and sometimes work. People were siphoning gas from the vehicles, said Warren.
The cost of the fencing at that time was $12,000. The county received two bids for the new fencing that will enclose an area behind the Adult Learning Center at The Benton Place Campus in Ringgold.
One bid was by the company that installed the first fence. They wanted just over $12,000 and would use the same fencing, said Warren.
The other bid, from Quality Fencing, was for $5,625. Warren said fencing companies seem to be very busy now and didn’t seem too interested in small jobs.
The commissioners approved the bid from Quality Fencing, a company the county has worked with in the past.
