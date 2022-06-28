Catoosa County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office have been working together for decades to make schools safer by having school resource officers (SROs) posted in the buildings and at school events.
When the school system ramped up security in 2018, the number of SROs was increased to 11— one for each high school and middle school and shared SROs for the elementary schools.
Now that’s about to change again.
“When we started putting SROs in elementary schools,” Sheriff Gary Sisk told the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners at a special called meeting on June 27, “we thought we were being pretty progressive.”
Recent school violence incidents have made everyone feel the need for even more vigilance.
Sisk and Schools Superintendent Chance Nix discussed the issue and decided that an SRO in every school is in order. Seven SROs will be added to the roster, making for a total of 18.
Sisk asked commissioners to approve $109,589.26 to pay salaries for the extra officers for the remainder of fiscal year 2022. He said he will ask the school board to allot $934,065 for fiscal year 2023.
Traditionally, the school system has paid two-thirds of the salaries of SROs and has also hired, on its own, officers to provide security for school events.
Under the new memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the school system and the Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office will provide SROs for all school events, said Sisk.
Nix said the school system will pay an additional $415,000 (over what it pays now) during fiscal year 2023. The funds, he said, will not require any new taxes.
The $109,589.26 to fund SROs for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 will come from Local Option Special Taxes (LOST) that exceeded expectations this year, according to Catoosa County Chief Financial Officer Rachel Clark.
Catoosa County schools have a multiple-level security system, including “buzz-in” systems that require people to show ID before being let into a school, surveillance systems, and Sielox CLASS (Crisis Lockdown Alert Status System) in every class room that can alert emergency personnel of a threat and enable communications with first responders. Sielox can also visually track and report situations in real time on a room-by-room basis.
But, as Sisk and Chance both point out, SROs serve many roles that only a person can. They can be the first ones to notice a student who is having emotional problems, the first to notice bullying and the first to notice something out of the ordinary that might pose a risk to lives.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Sisk’s request for funds.
Sisk says finding and training seven more SROs in time for school, which begins Aug. 8, will be a challenge. SROs are regular sheriff’s deputies who receive extra training for their work in schools.