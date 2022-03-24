Denia Reese has spent a lifetime devoted to Catoosa County Schools, first teaching in them, then as an assistant principal, principal and finally superintendent.
Reese is retiring April 1 after a 38-year career with Catoosa Schools, 17 of them as superintendent. We asked her to share highlights of her journey with our readers — the good times, the hard times, the accomplishments and more.
Reflections from Denia Reese: I am a lifelong resident of Catoosa County. I attended West Side Elementary School, Lakeview Junior High, and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School (graduating in 1980). I had amazing teachers who inspired me, and I decided I wanted to work in education so I could help others as they helped me. I graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga with an undergraduate degree and Master’s Degree in Education, and the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a specialist degree in administration and supervision.
I began teaching at Graysville Elementary School in 1984. I taught for four years, served as assistant principal for six years and principal for 11 years before becoming superintendent in 2005.
I am truly blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to live in Catoosa County and go to school here all my life. As a teacher, principal and superintendent, I’ve never felt like I’ve gone to work — I’ve always gone to school. Working in the school system has given me many opportunities to serve children and families in our community.
Best part about being superintendent: I read a quote once by Rita Pierson that shaped my life as an educator: “Every child deserves a champion — an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.” I’ve had the opportunity to be a champion for children in the classroom. It has been a great honor to lead this district as superintendent of schools because I see daily the commitment and dedication of 1,800 employees who come to work every day to make a difference in the lives of our children.
I’ve also had the privilege of working with a community that supports public education. The community support for our children and our schools has always been overwhelming. As superintendent, I’ve seen a community that is committed to providing resources and opportunities that our children need to be successful in school and in life.
Hardest part of being superintendent: When I became superintendent in 2005, the state had been reducing education funding for two years. These “austerity cuts” continued and in 2008 when Georgia experienced the “Great Recession,” our funding was cut significantly. The hardest part of my career was from 2009 through 2017 when we had to make difficult financial decisions due to lack of state funding. I appreciated that our employees worked very hard during these years, with fewer resources, because they were committed to doing what was best for kids.
A scary moment: Snowmageddon in January 2014 was the scariest day of my career. Students were at school when it began snowing unexpectedly in the morning. I made the decision to close school early, and I was terrified as the snow continued falling while our buses were on the road. My greatest fear was that some students might have to spend the night at school because the roads were so treacherous. At 8:15 p.m., I breathed a sigh of relief when the last child was home.
How have things changed over the years: When I began teaching in 1984, I used chalk to write on a blackboard during classroom instruction. Today, our teachers use smartboards, and every student has an iPad or Chromebook. Additionally, many students have smartphones, so they have access to the world’s knowledge in the palm of their hand. Technology has dramatically changed how we teach and how students learn during my career.
Something you would like to have been able to do: One of the things I am most proud of is organizing business and community leaders in the College and Career Academy initiative. We had planned to open the From HERE to CAREER Academy in August 2022; however, due to delays from the COVID pandemic, the Academy will not open until August 2023. I would have loved to have been superintendent on the first day students began attending the Academy.
Accomplishment you are most proud of: Establishing facility equitability in all of our schools. The Board of Education and I understand that parents want the school their child is zoned to attend to be equitable with every other school in the district. Over the last 17 years, we have used ESPLOST funds to construct, modernize and renovate our schools and athletic facilities. With the passage of ESPLOST VI, the performing arts theater at LFO High School and the beginning of the Boynton Elementary School project, we have facility and athletic equitability in our district.
Thoughts on the pandemic and education: Leading through the pandemic has been one of the most challenging times of my career. There was so much uncertainty and so many unknowns. I appreciated the support I received from parents, students, employees and the community through the difficult decisions related to COVID. I am grateful that it appears the worst of COVID illnesses are in the “rearview mirror;” however, the school district will be remediating learning loss and social/emotional issues due to the pandemic for several years.
Advice for the next superintendent: Maintain balance in your life. While being superintendent of schools is a 24/7 job, I prioritized spending time with my family and friends as much as possible.
Advice for students: If you are willing to work hard and put forth the effort, you can achieve anything. I grew up poor in the Lakeview community, but that didn’t stop me from achieving my dreams. Education and hard work are great equalizers that will open doors for their future.
Advice for parents: Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher. When children are in school, our teachers and principals want to truly partner with parents to do what is best for children. Parents should never be afraid to ask questions and provide input. Teachers and parents are on the same team, and the parent is going to be able to provide valuable insights to teachers to ensure their child is successful. I began the Mrs. Reese Responds email because I never wanted a parent to go to sleep with a “burning question”. Some issues take time to resolve, but it is critical that parents, teachers, and principals communicate early and often.
A favorite quote: Forest Witcraft, “A hundred years from now, it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove, but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”
A favorite book: "Anything" by John Maxwell.
Personal things: I love camping. My husband Eddie and I spend a lot of time camping during the summer. My favorite place to camp is Destin, Florida.
Favorite food: Any kind of pasta.
Retirement plans: My husband is also retiring on April 1st, so I look forward to traveling with him to see more of the United States. Retirement will also be an opportunity to give back to the community that has so generously supported me as superintendent. I look forward to volunteering in organizations that support the school system and the community.
Awards and recognition
- Georgia School Superintendent Association President’s Award Recipient
- Georgia Head Start Association Superintendent Award Recipient
- Georgia Music Educators Association Administrative Leadership Award Recipient
- Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe Distinguished Service Award Recipient
- Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award 2021
- Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award 2022
Business accomplishments
- Georgia School Board Association’s Exemplary Board Status
- Technical College System of Georgia College and Career Academy Grant Recipient ($3,000,000 for Catoosa County)
- Construction and opening of Heritage High School
- Disaster recovery from EF4 tornado which destroyed Ringgold Middle and Ringgold High
- Implementation of Let’s Get Connected one-to-one technology initiative
- Passage of four ESPLOST referendums
- Becoming a Georgia Charter System and implementing local school governance structure
- Secured sponsorships for REACH Scholarships (five scholars per year, $10,000 scholarship each, since 2017)
Community organizations
- Past chairperson of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
- Past president of Ringgold Rotary
- Past chairperson of the Northwest Georgia Regional Education Service Agency
- Past chairperson of the Catoosa Family Collaborative
- North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation board of directors member
- Communities in Schools board of directors member
- Partnership 2000 board of directors member
- From HERE to CAREER Academy board of directors
—