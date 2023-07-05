The Catoosa County school board recently published a “Notice of Property Tax Increase.”

“The Catoosa County Board of Education is considering adopting a millage rate’” reads the notice, “which will require an increase in property taxes by 18.65 percent.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In