Produce

This produce came from a Catoosa County garden, which are currently restricted to people's back yards, but commissioners seem agreeable to changing the code.

 Contributed

Catoosa County commissioners say they will reconsider a county regulation that prohibits side- or front-yard gardens in residential (R-1) areas.

Under the county’s UDC (unified development code), gardens in residential areas must be in the back yard.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

