Catoosa County Magistrate Court will soon be down one judge. County Attorney Chad Young presented a proposal at the Jan. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting on behalf of Chief Magistrate Judge John Gass, who was feeling ill and couldn’t attend.
Gass submitted a letter explaining his proposal and asked that it be included in the record of the board meeting. Young shared the information in the letter and answered questions board members had.
The magistrate court consists of the chief judge, an elected position, and three judges appointed by the chief magistrate. The three judges serve until the next election, when the new or re-elected judge can approve the continuation of the appointed judges or replace them.
One of the appointed judges, Vic Wells, is retiring, Gass wrote. Rather than replace him, Gass proposed passing Wells’ duties on to the two remaining judges, Scott Jordan and Stephen Keith, and increasing their compensation via a local supplement of $10,000 each.
The savings to the county, which would not be paying Wells’ salary or benefits after his retirement, would be $71,128.44. That amount, said Young, would go into the county’s contingency budget to be used as commissioners saw fit.
Young told commissioners that it was Gass’ desire to permanently maintain the magistrate court with two instead of three appointed judges should he be re-elected in 2024 (his current term ends Dec. 31, 2024) and should the commissioners approve the move as well as the continuation of the $10,000 local supplement for the positions.
Chair of the board, Larry Black, asked for clarification of a few points and also asked if Jordan and Keith received the $2,400 local supplement given to most county employees at the time the budget was approved last year. Young said they did receive the supplement.
The proposal passed 4-1. Black opposed it. It passed as the second amendment to this year’s budget.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.