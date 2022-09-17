Catoosa Library children's section

This is the Catoosa County Library's children's section.

 Tamara Wolk

Start searching for those overdue library books. For the month of September, you can return books you’ve borrowed from the Catoosa County Library for free -– no late fees.

If you feel a little guilty about hanging on to your books so long –- or even if you always return your books on time and harbor no guilt -- the library is asking people to donate gently used mailers, padded envelopes big enough to hold a book or magazine. The envelopes will be used to mail books back and forth in the interlibrary loan system.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

