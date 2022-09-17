Start searching for those overdue library books. For the month of September, you can return books you’ve borrowed from the Catoosa County Library for free -– no late fees.
If you feel a little guilty about hanging on to your books so long –- or even if you always return your books on time and harbor no guilt -- the library is asking people to donate gently used mailers, padded envelopes big enough to hold a book or magazine. The envelopes will be used to mail books back and forth in the interlibrary loan system.
And finally, some fun for the kiddos. The library is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. “We’re expecting twenty to thirty area businesses to be there giving out candy,” says Children’s Coordinator Shannon Neal. “We’ll have a DJ and kid-friendly music.”
The week before Halloween is Spirit Week at the library. A photo booth will feature a different theme each day and children can dress up and have their pictures taken in the booth. At the end of the week, prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Themes for the photo booth are:
Oct. 24: PJ Day (pajamas)
Oct. 25: Decades Day (pick a decade and dress accordingly)
Oct. 26: Disney Day
Oct. 27: Spooktacular Day (dress your spookiest)
Oct. 28: Book Character Day
Oct. 29: Nerdy Day
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.