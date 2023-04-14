Last year about this time, the Catoosa County library invited folks to bring in original art to be displayed throughout the summer. The result: the library turned into an art museum, with 150 works. So this year, says library marketing director Jennifer Kring, they’re doing it again.
Last year’s theme was “Oceans of Possibilities,” and you can see that reflected in the art. This year, the theme is “All Together Now.” Artists, says Kring, being creative types, can interpret the theme as they feel inspired. The hitch is to connect it to a book you’ve read or have had read to you.
There’s not a lot of time left. The deadline to turn in art is April 28. Here are the details to get you going.
The rules
Ages: All ages.
Work should be based on a book you’ve read or had read to you at some point in your life.
Theme: “All together now” -- you’re an artist, so your interpretation of that can be as creative as your art … family, friends, animals, nature…
Deadline: April 28. Bring art to the library by this day. You’ll have to fill out a short submission form. You do not have to be a member of the library, but you can join if you like.
Type of art: Paintings, drawings, mixed media, 3-D, sculpture, collages, use your imagination.
This is not a contest but a showing. All participants will receive certificates.
Display will run until August.
During showing: Invite family and friends, classmates and co-workers, neighbors, social media friends, everyone to visit the Catoosa County Library to see your creativity and that of many others in our community.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.