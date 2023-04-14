Catoosa Library art

Last year about this time, the Catoosa County library invited folks to bring in original art to be displayed throughout the summer. The result: the library turned into an art museum, with 150 works. So this year, says library marketing director Jennifer Kring, they’re doing it again.

Last year’s theme was “Oceans of Possibilities,” and you can see that reflected in the art. This year, the theme is “All Together Now.” Artists, says Kring, being creative types, can interpret the theme as they feel inspired. The hitch is to connect it to a book you’ve read or have had read to you.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In