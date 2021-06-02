The Catoosa County Run, White & Blue race will be Saturday, July 3, starting at The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.
The 5K race starts at 8 a.m., and entry fee is $25 per person, $35 on the day of the race; the fee for kids 18 and under is $20 person. The 1 mile fun run starts at 8:05 a.m., and the entry fee is $20 per person.
All runners will receive a race T-shirt in their packets at pickup.
Premier sponsors are Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, CHI Memorial, Ringgold Telephone Co.
For questions or more information, call the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce at 706-965-5201. Sign up at https://www.catoosa.info/5k.
Kid's Day
Catoosa Kid's Day will be Thursday, July 29, from 3-6:30 p.m. at Tiger Creek Elementary School, 134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Tunnel Hill.
The event includes free vision, hearing, dental, and nutritional screenings; immunizations for those who qualify (All are required for school.); parents and children visit booths with free games, activities, school supplies, backpacks and community health information.
The event is sponsored by Primary Healthcare Centers, Georgia Family Connection and Catoosa County Public Schools.
For more information, call Sandy Matheson at 423-421-4092 or mathesons@primaryhealthcarecenter.org.