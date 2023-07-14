I voted stickers
Catoosa Elections

The Catoosa County elections office is asking for $115,847 more in its budget to manage the upcoming heavy election cycle.

The county’s Elections and Voter Registration Department, during the Board of Commissioners’ budget work session on July10, asked for a 19.14% budget increase for fiscal year 2024.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

