The campaigning is over, the votes tallied, and Catoosa County has a new chairman on its Board of Commissioners.
Larry Black won the three-way race for chairman by a wide margin. At 5,574 votes, Black garnered more than double the number won by his nearest opponent, Nick Ware, who earned 2,566 votes from his supporters. Contender Ernie Pursley came in with 1,711 votes.
Because there were three candidates, Black needed at least 4,927 of the 9,851 votes cast in the race to win (50%, plus one).
Black retired in 2021 from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. He served as a Ringgold City Council member from 2016 to 2020.
Shortly after the election results were in Tuesday night, May 24, Black posted on his Facebook page: “Thank you Catoosa County for a great victory in the chairman’s position. I promise each of you I will do my best.”
District 2 race
The District 2 seat on the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners was a race between incumbent and interim chairman Chuck Harris and his opponent, Britt Fant. Harris won 1,819 votes and Fant 758 votes.
Harris has no opponents in the upcoming November general election. He will begin serving his second term as a commissioner in 2023.
Harris posted to his supporters on his Facebook page: “Thank you all for your support. This was a clear message that the citizens are happy with the direction the county is going. This was a result of proof, not promises.”
District 4 race
The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 4 race was run between incumbent Charlie Stephens and former commissioner Ray Johnson.
Stephens won 1,957 votes and Johnson won 1,102. Stephens faces no opponents in the November general election and will begin his second term in January 2023.
