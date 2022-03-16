On Tuesday, March 15, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners held a regular meeting during which they passed a resolution to hold a special election to fill the board seat vacated by former chair of the board, Steven Henry.
Henry resigned his seat as chair when he decided to run for state Senate District 53, the seat Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga is resigning.
“Whereas,” the resolution begins, “effective March 7, 2022, the seat for Catoosa County Commissioner District 5 was vacated under the provisions of Ga. Const. Art. II, Sec. II, Para. V by virtue of the holder of said seat qualifying to run for another state office whose term begins more than 30 days before the expiration of the existing term of the current Commissioner District 5 seat.”
The resolution goes on to request that the county Board of Elections set dates and terms of a special election.
The special election will be held, says Tonya Moore, Catoosa Elections director, the same day as the general primary, May 24, 2022.
The Board of Elections will be holding a meeting Thursday, March 17, at 4 p.m. to determine final details about when candidates can qualify to run.
The person who holds the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners is the chair of the commission; District 5 is a county-wide seat.
Henry was first elected to that position in 2016 and took office in 2017. He was re-elected in 2020 and began his second term in 2021. The new chair, when elected, will fill Henry’s unexpired term, serving until the end of 2024.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.