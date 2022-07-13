The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners recently voted at a regular commission meeting to terminate the county's contract with Colonial Oil Industries of Savannah.
Colonial provided fuel to keep the county’s fleet of vehicles operating.
Catoosa Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown presented the situation to the board and recommended the termination, as well as a replacement provider.
Not one time, said Brown, since the commencement of the contract with Colonial did the company fulfill the obligations of that contract. Deliveries were always at least a day late and sometimes they didn’t happen at all.
Brown said the county owns three 10,000-gallon gas tanks -- one at the sheriff’s office and two at the public works department. He said county vehicles depend on timely deliveries to do their work. Emergency services, sheriff’s deputies, public works employees and many others are sidelined without fuel.
According to the county’s contract with Colonial, the company had 24 hours to deliver any fuel that was ordered.
The county's 160 vehicles use around 160,000 gallons of unleaded fuel and 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel each year, according to Catoosa County Public Information Officer John Pless.
Brown said he found himself having to search out other sources of fuel to keep services up and going. “Colonial was trying to broker loads out of Chattanooga,” he said, “but those companies are going to serve their own customers first.”
At one desperate point, Brown said, JAT Energy in Chattanooga was able to sell the county the fuel it needed. JAT is also the company that came in second on bidding, right after Colonial, in February when the county was looking for a supplier.
Brown recommended to the commissioners that the county contract with JAT as its fuel supplier. He said he had contacted JAT and they agreed to provide fuel at the prices they quoted in their original bid.
In a unanimous vote on July 5, the commissioners terminated the county’s agreement with Colonial Oil Industries and approved a contract with JAT Energies.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.