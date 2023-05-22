After being selected by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) to launch a first-of-its-kind law enforcement recruiting program in the state, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the successful completion of the program with several high school students applying to begin law enforcement careers.

The 80-hour Basic Jail Officer Certification course was offered to students at the county’s high schools. Ringgold High School was selected as the host location for the program, with 17 students signed up for the first class in the state of Georgia.

