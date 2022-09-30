“If an offender wants my help, I will do everything I can to help them,” says Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. “But if they want to keep preying on the citizens of Catoosa County, I will do everything I can to put them in prison.”
That summarizes Sisk’s approach to his job. He’s a believer in helping people turn their lives around, but he says his first and foremost commitment is to the safety of the law-abiding citizens of the county.
Sisk says he wishes people would give some thought to the repercussions of rash acts that can turn their lives upside down. Felony crimes like aggravated assault, battery, drug and sex offenses are ones likely to land a person in the justice system for a long time, not only because of the offenses but also because of a domino effect of the likely fallout from those offenses even if a person is trying hard to reform.
“You can be on probation,” says Sisk, “and miss a meeting with your probation officer or miss a court fine you were supposed to pay. Because you broke the terms of your probation, a warrant goes out for your arrest.”
Sisk says if you’re arrested for violating your probation, no bond is allowed. You’ll sit in jail until a court date becomes available. During that time, any job you had will likely disappear. Likewise, any house or apartment you were renting, any car you had payments on. If you owe child support, you’ll fall behind on that. You’ll also incur more court fees and fines on top of the previous ones you still owe.
With every offense, says Sisk, a person digs him or herself deeper into the hole.
Of course, says Sisk, it’s more complicated than just asking people to get their act together. “Mental health issues,” he says, “are a huge issue -- PTSD, stress, depression, anxiety, addictions, all come into play.”
“There’s no one program that can help everyone,” Sisk says. “Some people have to keep trying until they find what works for them and we need more options than we have.”
“And people must make the commitment to change,” Sisk says. “You can’t force people to change.”
Above all, says Sisk, prevention starts in childhood. Sisk is a firm believer in getting kids on the right path as early as possible. “If you wait until they’re teenagers to teach them right from wrong, you’ve waited too long.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.