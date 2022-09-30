“If an offender wants my help, I will do everything I can to help them,” says Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. “But if they want to keep preying on the citizens of Catoosa County, I will do everything I can to put them in prison.”

That summarizes Sisk’s approach to his job. He’s a believer in helping people turn their lives around, but he says his first and foremost commitment is to the safety of the law-abiding citizens of the county.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

