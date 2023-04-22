Christine Lawson

Attorney Christine Lawson addresses commissioners at their April 18 meeting. “I want to thank you for the changes that were made," she said. "however we still have all the procedural problems that were laid out in the draft ante litem notice and additional compounding procedural problems that have occurred since the last meeting. Understand there are consequences for actions.”

Catoosa County's commissioners, in a 3-1 vote on Tuesday, April 18, approved a new set of regulations for allowing chickens (hens) in residential areas.

Commissioner Charlie Stephens voted against the new ordinance. Commissioner Chuck Harris was absent from the meeting. At the time of this article, Harris had not responded to an email asking how he would have voted had he been at the meeting.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

