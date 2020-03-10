The coronavirus -- COVID-19 -- is hitting closer to home and schools are taking it seriously.
Just over the weekend, reported NBC News, the number of diagnosed and suspected cases in the New York region went from 49 to 140. The governor of New York declared a state of emergency over the weekend and some schools began to announce temporary closures.
Worldwide, many countries, including Japan, Italy, Iran, Iraq and North Korea have closed down all schools. China, the homebase of the virus and the hardest hit, started closing schools in February.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of March 9, there have been 423 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 19 associated deaths.* Of these cases, 72 have been travel-related; 322 are still under investigation.
Catoosa County Public Schools has posted a letter from Superintendent Denia Reese on its website assuring families that it is taking the threat seriously. The letter reads:
Dear Parents, Students, and Families:
I know there is a very high level of concern about the Coronavirus. As your Superintendent, and a mother, I want you to be confident that monitoring updates from public health agencies and taking preventative measures to disinfect our schools is my highest priority.
While there have been no confirmed cases in Catoosa County, the school system is working closely with local and state health partners, as well as our city and county governments. There is a pandemic plan in place, and we are meeting regularly to update our community plan according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the Georgia Department of Education.
Catoosa County Public Schools has significantly increased preventative measures, and we also have a digital learning plan in the event of an extended closure. I hope that the Coronavirus doesn’t touch our community, but I am prepared to take action to close if necessary to protect our students and staff.
If you have questions, please email Mrs. Reese Responds (questions@catoosa.k12.ga.us). Our website will be updated when we receive new information.
Thank you for your support!
Superintendent Denia Reese
“The district plan,” says Reese, “addresses the distribution of devices and how instruction will be delivered and monitored. Each school's website will have a digital learning plan section if we must close for an extended period of time. These links will only be active if we close.”
*The CDC advises people that states issuing statistics about the number of people infected with COVID-19 in their jurisdictions will have the most recent numbers.
To learn more about the coronavirus and to see updates, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html